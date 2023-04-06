Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,775 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $39,051,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,502,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BN opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $57.12.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

