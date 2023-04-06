B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17. 9,742,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 10,106,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in B2Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

