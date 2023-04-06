Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Reaches $58.60 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.59 or 0.00030544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $996.00 million and $58.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,102.22 or 0.99926162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

