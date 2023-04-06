AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading 2.6% Higher

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00. 31,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 396,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 893,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 250,845 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
