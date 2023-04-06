AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading 2.6% Higher

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00. 31,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 396,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. Research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 893,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 250,845 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

