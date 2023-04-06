Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Up 9.5%

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 6,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 125,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

