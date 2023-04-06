Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWXGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 2.2 %

AWX stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

