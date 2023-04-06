Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Shares Down 0.9%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Trading of Avalon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVACU. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

