Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $213.94. 211,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $235.09.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

