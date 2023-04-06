Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,843. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.