Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $195.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

