AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.25.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.98. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,344. The firm has a market cap of C$469.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.23. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$35.30.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

