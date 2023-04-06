Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.27. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 41,900 shares changing hands.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,056 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

