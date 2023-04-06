Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.27. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 41,900 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,056 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

