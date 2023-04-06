Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atrion worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 686.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $630.00. 1,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.89. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $534.99 and a 52 week high of $766.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.