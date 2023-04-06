Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 4.1%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.68 and last traded at $150.57. 186,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,316,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.07.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,543,063.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,543,063.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,101 shares of company stock worth $42,636,391 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

