Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,366,524.96 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,618,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.54. 1,577,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

