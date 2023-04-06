Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Insider Activity

About Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

