AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.14. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 193,943 shares.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.