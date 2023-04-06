ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.76) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASC. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.45) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.90) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.82 ($12.38).

ASOS stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754.60 ($9.37). The company had a trading volume of 178,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,654. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,648 ($20.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 834.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.43. The stock has a market cap of £754.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,219.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.93.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

