Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Price Performance

AINC opened at $11.91 on Monday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford



Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

