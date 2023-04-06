Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASND opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,327,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,809,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

