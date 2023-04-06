Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $194.67 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

