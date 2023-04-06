Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK) Insider Buys £2,409.64 in Stock

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) insider David Cockbill bought 240,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,409.64 ($2,992.60).
Arkle Resources Stock Performance
ARK stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Arkle Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78.
About Arkle Resources
