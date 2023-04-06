Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK) Insider Buys £2,409.64 in Stock

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) insider David Cockbill bought 240,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,409.64 ($2,992.60).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

ARK stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Arkle Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

