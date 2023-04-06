Ark (ARK) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ark has a total market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004547 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003924 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,107,858 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

