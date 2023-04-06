Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $162.86, but opened at $158.69. Arista Networks shares last traded at $159.72, with a volume of 422,526 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,752,732 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.