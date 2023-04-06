Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 7.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). Approximately 2,825,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,855,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.17).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 2.71.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
