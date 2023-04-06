Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 7.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). Approximately 2,825,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,855,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.17).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.