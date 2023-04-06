Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $102.48 million and $16.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

