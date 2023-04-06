Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,074 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.2 %

SOXL opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

