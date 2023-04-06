Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

