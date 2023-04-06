Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $653,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

