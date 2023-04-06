Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

