Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 4.5 %

PACB opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

