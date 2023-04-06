Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 250.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

