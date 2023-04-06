Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 68,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 424,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

