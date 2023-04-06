Arcellx (ACLX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $35.00 to $39.00.
- 3/13/2023 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Arcellx Stock Performance
ACLX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 178,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock worth $350,537 in the last three months.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
