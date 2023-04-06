Arcellx (ACLX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $35.00 to $39.00.

3/13/2023 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 178,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock worth $350,537 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

