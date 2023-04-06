ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Head to Head Contrast

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARC Resources and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 EOG Resources 0 4 16 1 2.86

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.11, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $150.68, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ARC Resources pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. ARC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 26.39% 36.99% 19.62% EOG Resources 30.19% 34.95% 20.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.10 $1.77 billion $2.69 4.37 EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.75 $7.76 billion $13.21 9.11

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats ARC Resources on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.