Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

