Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN):

3/31/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of APDN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

