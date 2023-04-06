Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

APLD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

APLD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,470.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,470.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $817,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

