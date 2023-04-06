APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in APA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of APA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

