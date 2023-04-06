Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.03 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,012.73 or 0.07207422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.
