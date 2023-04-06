Ankr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54.39 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $341.69 million and $54.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,038.17 or 1.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03545785 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $70,475,287.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

