AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 3.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 1,547,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,260,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

