Analyzing AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) and Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) and Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AGF Management and Principal Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Principal Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

AGF Management currently has a consensus target price of $9.04, suggesting a potential upside of 52.47%. Given AGF Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AGF Management is more favorable than Principal Financial Group.

This table compares AGF Management and Principal Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A Principal Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Principal Financial Group pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and Principal Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A N/A $0.70 8.47 Principal Financial Group $17.49 billion 1.02 $4.58 billion $18.83 3.88

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGF Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats AGF Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include a diversified mutual funds, mutual fund wrap programs, and pooled funds. The company was founded by C. Warren Goldring and Allan Manford in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement and related financial products and services primarily to businesses, their employees, and other individuals. The Principal Global Investors segment is involved in asset management services to asset accumulation business, insurance operations, corporate segment and third-party clients, and also refers to the mutual fund business. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment includes the specialty benefits insurance division and consists of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, group life insurance and non-medical fee-for-service claims administration.

