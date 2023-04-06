Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $542.09

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $542.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems
In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,305 shares of company stock worth $37,321,367 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.0 %
Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.32 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.37.
Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
