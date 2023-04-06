Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $4.85

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of research firms have commented on FUBO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

FUBO stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

