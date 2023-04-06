Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $213.68

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.37 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

