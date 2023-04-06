Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comcast Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

