AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 722,498 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,498 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after buying an additional 157,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $71.43 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

