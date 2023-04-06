AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 359,411 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,411 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

