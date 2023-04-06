AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 19,055 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

